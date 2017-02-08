Waushara Watershed Lakes Council Annual Meeting set for Saturday, Aug. 12

The Waushara County Watershed Lakes Council, Inc. will hold its 2017 Annual Meeting on Saturday, Aug. 12, at 9 a.m. in the County Board Room of the Waushara County Courthouse, Wautoma.

The only courthouse entrance open for this meeting will be the south handicapped-accessible entrance. This meeting is open to the public and refreshments will be served.

Council board members Dan Trudell and Gary Wisbrocker’s three-year terms expire at this annual meeting, and both members are willing to run for reelection as a board member. The election of two board of directors will be held during the meeting.

Additional agenda items for this meeting include:

• Results of Environmental Education Program Grant

• Reports, information and possible action on Land Conservation Requests;

• Reports, information and possible action on UW-Extension Requests and Eric Olson speaking on possible upcoming training session for Lake District Commissioners;

• Reports, information and possible action on DNR Requests;

• Reports, information and possible action on local AIS Grant Programs; and

• Information on WCWLC lake group - Gilbert Lake Association.

Members of the Council are encouraged to attend this informative meeting. Membership dues for fiscal year 2018 (August 2017 – July 2018) and can be paid at this meeting.

If you wish to become a member of the Council or have questions, contact the Council at wcwlc34@gmail.com.

