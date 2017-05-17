Waushara Tavern League donates to Fisher House

Waushara County Tavern League members presented a $1,000 check to Fisher House Board Member Bill Michaels at Doggers Bar & Lanes, Wautoma, on May 12. The Fisher House is a facility that provides free or low cost lodging to veterans and military families receiving treatment at military medical centers. The donation will also be partially matched by the Wisconsin Tavern League Foundation. Pictured are: Ed Klinger, Christine Niles, Bill Michaels, Ginger Brown and Dean Tschurwald.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.