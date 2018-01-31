Waushara Crimestoppers requests information about June 2016 fire

On June 17, 2016, the Waushara County Sheriff’s Department along with several local fire departments responded to the Minute Meals of Wisconsin business located at W2194 Liberty Street in Poy Sippi, the former location of the Poy Sippi Grade School.

The building was fully engulfed and since the date of the fire the sheriff’s department has been investigating how the fire started, which is believed to possibly involve criminal activity. The sheriff’s department is currently treating this investigation as an arson investigation.

If anyone has information relating to this investigation, please contact Waushara County Crimestoppers at 1-800-800-5219. As always you can remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a cash reward. You can also contact the Arson Hotline at 1-800-362-3005.