Waushara County Watershed Lakes Council meeting set for Feb. 17

The Waushara County Watershed Lakes Council, Inc. will hold a meeting on Saturday, Feb. 17, at 10 a.m. in the County Board Room of the Waushara County Courthouse, Wautoma.

The only courthouse entrance open for this meeting will be the south handicapped-accessible entrance. This meeting is open to the public and refreshments will be served.

The guest speaker is Paul Skawinski, who will be giving a presentation on “Protecting Water Quality with Native Shoreland Gardens”.

Additional agenda items for this meeting include:

• Information on Environ-mental Education Grant Program;

• Information and possible action on DNR Requests:

• Information and possible action on Land Conservation requests;

• Information and possible action on UW-Extension requests;

• Information and possible action on local AIS Grant Programs;

• Information and update on WCWLC Website;

• Information on legislative actions/updates; and

• Information on WCWLC lake group – Round Lake Association.

The Board of Directors will be meeting following the regular meeting. Members of the Council are encouraged to attend this informative meeting.

Membership dues for fiscal year 2017-18 (August-July) can be paid at this meeting. If you wish to become a member of the Council or have questions, contact the Council at wcwlc34@gmail.com.