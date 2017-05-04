Waushara County unofficial spring election results

Waushara County had a 13% voter turnout, with 2,466 residents casting ballots, for the local spring election on Tuesday, April 4 for Wisconsin Superintendent of Public Instruction, Supreme Court Justice, Court of Appeals Judge, Waushara County Circuit Court Judge and municipality and school board races.

The municipality with the highest voter turnout was the Village of Hancock with 23.56% of eligible voters participating. The towns of Aurora and Springwater followed with more than 19.5%.

The local unofficial voter totals for Waushara County’s contested races:

State Superintendent:

• Tony Evers: 1,577

• Lowell E. Holtz: 823

• Rick Melcher: 0

Aurora Town Board Supervisor:

• Jeff Toll: 73

• Jason J. Sell: 64

Aurora Town Clerk:

• Katie Reinbold: 75

• Laura Sell: 56

Bloomfield Town Board Supervisor:

• Delmar Behm: 49

• Randy Riese: 47

Town of Dakota Board Supervisor 2:

• Gary Grenier: 100

• Forest Wilcox: 32

Wautoma Area School District School Board Member:

• Tom Dahlke: 619

• Adam J. Rigden: 448

• Karen Piechowski: 704

• Nicole Lehr: 594

Hancock Board Supervisor:

• James L. Bacon: 35

• Larry Flyte: 34

• Glenn Ehlers: 21

Marion Town Treasurer:

• Karen Savignac: 172

• Craig Walker: 82

Plainfield Town Board Supervisor:

• Robert Horacek: 42

• John Carlson: 41

Springwater Town Board Supervisor:

• Jeremy Gaboury: 80

• Garth Towne: 125

Hancock Village President:

• Tom Westmore: 46

• Cody Johnson: 28

Hancock Village Trustee:

• Larry Monroe: 58

• Cody Smiley: 22

• Sue Dietz: 49

Lohrville Village Trustee:

• Sunshine Vissers: 29

• Lawrence Phelps: 18

Plainfield Village Trustee:

• Cathy Jo Boyd: 51

• Amanda R. Gear: 57

• Bobbi Jo Ruffalo Ebben: 37

• Edward J. Makaryk: 30

• John A. Roesener: 45

Redgranite Village President:

• Belinda Passarelli: 72

• Jerry Sieg: 20

Redgranite Village Trustee:

• Joan E. Kapp: 57

• Sandy Lyles: 67

• Joel Kalata: 59

Wild Rose Village Trustee:

• Mary Pilz: 70

• John Eilers: 64

• Tom Lauritzen: 66

