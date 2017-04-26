Waushara County Prescription Drug Take Back Day to be held this Saturday

Waushara County Sheriff’s Department and Waushara County Health Department will hold a Prescription Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 29, at the Redgranite Fire Department, 129 E. Bannerman Ave.

The Drug Take Back Day provides a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposal, while also educating the community about the potential abuse and consequences of improper storage and disposal of these medications.

Guidelines include:

• All waste pharmaceuticals must be generated by a household – no businesses are allowed.

• Bring: Prescription (con-trolled and non-controlled) and over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, inhalers, non-aerosol sprays, creams, vials and pet medications.

• Do Not Bring: Illegal drugs, needles/sharps, acids, aerosol cans, bio-hazardous materials (anything containing a bodily fluid or blood), personal care products (shampoo, soaps, lotions, sunscreens), household hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, oil, gas), mercury thermometers.

• Participants may dis-pose of solid, non-liquid medication(s) by removing the medication from its container and disposing of it directly into a disposal box or into a clear sealable plastic bag. Plastic pill containers should not be collected. Blister packages without the medications being removed are acceptable.

• Liquids will be accepted during this initiative. However, the liquids, creams and sprays must be in their original packaging and their weight evenly distributed within the boxes of collected solid prescription medications. Liquids without the original packaging will not be accepted.

• Illicit substances such as marijuana or meth-amphetamine are not a part of this initiative and should not be placed in collection containers.

Medications can be dropped off at the Waushara County Sheriff’s Department or Green Lake County Sheriff’s Department any day, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, if you are unable to make it to the Prescription Drug Take Back Day in Redgranite.

