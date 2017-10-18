Waushara County to host prescription drug take back on Saturday, Oct. 28

The County of Waushara, in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Justice and the Drug Enforcement Administration, will participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 28, at the Hancock Village Hall from 10 a.m. to noon.

This effort will continue to bring focus to the issue of prescription painkiller abuse in Wisconsin. Drug Take Back Day provides a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposal, while also educating the community about the potential abuse and consequences of improper storage and disposal of these medications.

“More than two thirds of people who have abused prescription painkillers got them illegally from a friend or family member,” said Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel. “Wisconsinites can help cut down on prescription drug abuse by storing prescription drugs securely and disposing of unused medication through proper methods, like DOJ’s biannual Drug Take Back Day.”

Unused or expired medicine should never be flushed or poured down the drain. Water reclamation facilities are not designed to remove all of them and trace amounts of pharmaceuticals are showing up in rivers and lakes.

