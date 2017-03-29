Waushara County free tax assistance still available

CAP Services, who partners with the IRS to offer the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program to help people file their taxes completely free of charge, still has appointment slots available.

Low- to moderate-income individuals and families can call 1-800-660-5430 by Friday, April 7, to determine eligibility and schedule an appointment to have their taxes prepared and e-filed for free. Services are geared toward households with annual income below 200 percent of the poverty level. For example, a family of three with $40,000 in income qualifies.

Households that make less than $64,000 may also choose to file online for free at MyFreeTaxes.com.

VITA helps individuals and families maximize their tax returns. IRS-certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation and inform taxpayers about special tax credits for which they may qualify, such as the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Credit and Wisconsin’s Homestead Credit.

