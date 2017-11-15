Waushara County Food Pantry holiday distribution schedule

The Waushara County Food Pantry will be closed for all food distribution services on the following dates so the volunteers can enjoy the holidays with their families.

The food pantry will be closed on the following dates: Friday, Nov. 24; Tuesday, Dec. 26; and Tuesday, Jan. 2.

If you, or someone you care about, need food assistance, please call (715) 869-FOOD (3663) for information.

The food pantry is always looking for volunteers, and food donations are always welcome. Please call (715) 869-FOOD (3663) to make arrangements to volunteer or drop off items. Monetary donations should be made out to Waushara County Food Pantry and mailed.

Other than the holiday dates, the food pantry is open for distribution every Tuesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Waushara County Food Pantry is located at 220A Oakridge Court, Wautoma.