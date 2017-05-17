Waushara County Food Pantry to be closed Friday, May 26

The Waushara County Food Pantry will be closed for all food distribution services on Friday, May 26, so that our volunteers can enjoy Memorial Day celebrations with their families. The pantry will have a normal schedule May 23 and May 30.

If you, or someone you care about, need food assistance, please call (715) 869-FOOD (3663) for information.

Those who are interested in volunteering time or if you have food donations, please call us to make arrangements to drop them off. Monetary donations should be made out to Waushara County Food Pantry and mailed.

With the exception of the upcoming holiday, the Waushara County Food Pantry, located at 220A Oakridge Ct., Wautoma, is open for food distribution every Tuesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.