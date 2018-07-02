Waushara County Emergency Fire Wardens Retire

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Fire Control Staff recently acknowledged retiring Emergency Fire Wardens, Sheila Dassow, of Hideaway Bar and Grill, for her 10 years of service, as well as John and Marilyn Piechowski for 20 years. Each of the EFW were presented with a certificate of acknowledgement for their dedication to the citizens of Waushara County.

Local fire control staff reminds citizens state laws require a burning permit from Jan. 1 through May 31 unless the ground is completely snow-covered where the burning will take place. You should not burn until you have a paper copy of the burning permit in your possession.

Permits are free and one “annual burn permit” covers all regular burning, which includes small brush piles, areas of land (less than 10 acres) and burn barrels between the hours of 6 p.m. and midnight.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.