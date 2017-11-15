Waushara County District Attorney Scott Blader takes position with US District Attorneys Office

On behalf of my family, I would like to extend a heartfelt “Thank You” to the citizens of Waushara County for allowing me to serve as their District Attorney for the past 11 years. Effective Nov. 13, 2017, I will be vacating the office of District Attorney to take a position with the United States Attorney’s Office – Western District of Wisconsin.

I want to especially thank my support staff who assisted me over the years. They are the best I have ever served with. Each day I did my noble best to insure the citizens of Waushara could live their lives free of criminal involvement and it was the support of my staff that made that possible.

The position of District Attorney is not for the faint of heart. It takes immense time, dedication and personal sacrifice. It is also one of the most rewarding positions an attorney could have.

I wish God’s speed to my successor and pray the citizens of Waushara County offer to them the same support they extended to me.

All the best,

/s/ Scott C. Blader