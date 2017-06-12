Waushara County deer harvest drops 12 percent

Waushara County hunters registered 2,970 deer for the 2017 Wisconsin gun season, which was down 12 percent from the previous year, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources preliminary data released on Nov. 28. The data also showed a 0.77 percent decrease in the number of deer killed across the state dropping from 197,262 in 2016 to 195,738.

Over the nine-day gun season, a total of 1,326 bucks were harvested in Waushara County compared to 1,568 in 2016, while the number of antlerless deer dropped to 1,644 compared to 1,807 in 2016.

The county and state numbers are expected to climb in the next few weeks as hunters will participate in the muzzleloader season, open through Dec. 6, an antlerless deer hunt from Dec. 7-10 and bow deer season running through Jan. 7.