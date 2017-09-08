Waushara County DA nominated by President Trump for U.S. attorney

Waushara County District Attorney Scott Blader was nominated by President Donald Trump to be the next U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin on Aug. 3.

If confirmed by the Senate, Blader would take over the position from John Vaudreuil as the top federal prosecutor for western Wisconsin. Vaudreuil resigned from his position in March after Trump requested all U.S. attorneys to resign.

Blader, a Republican, has been serving as the district attorney for Waushara County since 2007. Prior to being elected as district attorney, he worked as a private attorney in Wautoma. Blader received his law degree from Marquette University in 1999.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.