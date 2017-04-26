Waushara County to celebrate National Day of Prayer on May 4

The National Day of Prayer will be held at noon on May 4 at the Waushara County Courthouse lawn for anyone who wishes to attend.

Throughout the United States, people of every faith will gather for prayer walks and afternoon or evening prayer services in parks, churches, and other public places.

In 1952, President Harry Truman established a National Day of Prayer, and in 1988, President Ronald Regan amended the law to designate the first Thursday in May as the National Day of Prayer.

The theme for 2017 is “For Your Great Name’s Sake! Hear Us... Forgive Us...Heal Us!” from scripture verse Daniel 9:19.

In case of inclement weather, the service will be moved inside the courthouse demonstration room.

