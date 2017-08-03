Waushara County accepting applications for conservation camp scholarships

Four $50 scholarships are being offered by Waushara County Land Conservation & Zoning to students wishing to attend summer conservation camps in Wisconsin.

The camps offer students the chance to enjoy campfires, canoeing, hiking, fishing, meeting new friends, and swimming. While occupied with these fun and exciting activities students are learning more about their environment, associated careers and gaining valuable insight into conservation of our natural resources.

Middle school youth entering 6, 7, or 8th grade in the fall are invited to attend Sand Lake Conservation Camp at Camp Bird near Crivitz, Marinette County, from June 21-23. The registration fees covers meals, snacks, lodging and a t-shirt. For more information or a registration form, visit www.marinettecounty.com, and search for “Sand Lake” or “Conservation Camp.” Registrations are not accepted after June 1 and are on a first-come, first-serve basis. Space is limited and the camp usually fills quickly.

High school youth entering 9,10, 11, or 12th grade are invited to participated in the Wisconsin Land + Water Conservation Association Youth Conservation Camp from June 19-23 at the North Lakeland Discovery Center in Manitowish Waters, Vilas County, www.discoverycenter.net. The registration fee covers all programs, meals, snacks, lodging and a t-shirt. The deadline to register is June 2. Register online at: http://wisconsinlandwater.org/events/youth-conservation-camps.

The deadline for Waushara County students to submit a camp registration form in order to apply for one of four scholarships is May 4, and is first come, first serve.

For more information or to receive a brochure, contact Tammi Kenton, Waushara County Land Conservation Department, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., 920-787-0443, or email lcdzoning.courthouse@co.waushara.wi.us.



To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.