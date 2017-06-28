Waushara County’s Relay For Life to be held Aug. 4 in Wautoma

Waushara County Relay for Life, a community event to raise cancer awareness, will take place at the Wautoma High School Track from 5 p.m. on Aug. 4 to midnight on Aug. 5.

The event allows for teams and community members gather free of charge to walk the track to help raise awareness and funds for the American Cancer Society. This year’s theme is “Relay Reunion” and will include activities such as a DJ, silent auction, concessions, scavenger hunt, free children’s games, dairy dig, basket drawing, bean bag toss, reunion games, dress up relays, football toss, fishing game, photo booth and face painting. Prizes will also be awarded for teams that bring past Relay photos and t-shirts.

Visitors and participants are invited to join in on the fun, food, games and music at 524 S. Cambridge St., Wautoma.

For more information, contact Wendy Staven at (715) 459-1878, email Wendy.staven@cancer.org, or visit www.relayforlife.org/wausharawi.

