Waushara Argus and Kunasch recognized by local veterans

Local veterans from across Waushara County gathered at the Waushara Argus on Sept. 5, to present Mary Kunasch, senior publisher of the Waushara Argus, a plaque of appreciation, t-shirt and rose in recognition of hers and the newspapers long-standing support of area veterans. Pictured with Kunasch are veterans: Russ LaMarche, president of Veterans Cemetery Project, Ed Comstock, adjutant of American Legion Post 139, Woody Wickersheim, Waushara County American Legion commander, Chester Blader, commander of American Legion Post 163, Mike Burt, American Legion Post 139 commander, and Jim Kitchen, commander of American Legion Post 65.

