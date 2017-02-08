Waupaca’s 11th annual Arts on the Square to be held Aug. 18 & 19

The Waupaca Community Arts Board will celebrate its 11th annual Arts on the Square Aug. 18 and 19. There will be music and dance on Friday evening. Saturday is a daylong festival of art, music, poetry/storytelling, art workshops and a community art project.

The events include: Arts on the Square: artists, musicians, poets, storytellers, and art workshops will again fill the City Square; the community art projects will be on display and read at 2 p.m. in the poetry/storytelling tent; three music stages are filled with musicians in the Main Tent on Fulton Street, the Historic Bandstand Stage and the Jazz Stage at the Union Street Emporium; the poetry/story-telling tent, located behind the library, will feature Oneida Story Teller Debra Morningstar and Hmong storyteller Mai Zong Vue. Paul Wiegel, a spontaneous poet will write you a personal poem; and an expanded Farmers Market on E. Fulton Street.

