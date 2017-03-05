Watershed Lakes Council spring meeting May 13

The Waushara County Watershed Lakes Council, Inc. will hold its spring meeting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, in the County Board Room of the Waushara County Courthouse.

The only courthouse entrance open for this meeting will be the south handicapped-accessible entrance. This meeting is open to the public and refreshments will be served.

The guest speakers for this meeting will discuss the process of using WordPress for the possible creation of a WCWLC website and local lake group web sites.

Additional agenda items for this meeting include:

• Information & possible action on Land Conservation Requests;

• Information & possible action on UW-Extension Requests;

• Information & possible action on DNR Requests;

• Information & possible action on local AIS Grant Programs;

• Update on Environmental Education Program Grant for 2017; and

• Information on WCWLC Lake Group - Mt. Morris Lake Association.

Members of the council are encouraged to attend this informative meeting. Membership dues for the 2016-17 fiscal year can be paid at this meeting.

If you wish to become a member of the council or have questions feel free to contact the council at www.wcwlc34@gmail.com.

