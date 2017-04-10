Walk with Ease to be offered through local ADRC

Walk with Ease is the newest evidence-based health promotion program offered through the four county Aging and Disability Resource Center.

Whether you need relief from arthritis pain or just want to safely make physical activity a part of your everyday life. The program is designed to help people living with arthritis better manage their pain. It’s also ideal for people without arthritis who want to make walking a regular habit.

Based on research, Walk with Ease is shown to reduce pain and discomfort of arthritis; increase balance, strength and walking pace; build confidence to be physically active; and improve overall health.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.