Visor Cards help communicate with law enforcement

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services Office for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing recently introduced the communication visor card, a tool to help drivers who are deaf and hard of hearing communicate with law enforcement. Originally created by the Wisconsin Council for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, the updated card seeks to help people who are deaf or hard of hearing communicate with police officers during a traffic stop or road emergency situation.

“By enhancing the com-munication between law enforcement officers and state residents who are deaf and hard of hearing, the visor cards help us fulfill our mission to protect and promote the health and safety of the people of Wisconsin,” said State Health Officer Karen McKeown.

The two-sided card allows the individual to indicate whether they are deaf or hard of hearing, and provides officers tips on how to communicate with them. The card includes graphics that represent traffic violations and car problems. The driver and law enforcement officer can point to the appropriate items on the card during a traffic stop or road emergency. The cards come with instructions on where to place them in vehicles.

