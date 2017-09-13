Vision 2020 seeks local Packer Backers

With school is back in session, the annual Packer Backer campaign has returned to Waushara County.

The campaign, which helps to raise funds to support the Vision 2020 Backpack Nutrition Program, offers a safety net for economically disadvantaged elementary students. The program provides nutritious meals for students to eat during weekends and school breaks when they don’t receive school breakfast or lunches.

Students qualify for the program if they are eligible for the federal free/reduced lunch program. Non-perishable food items and coupons for fresh food travel home in student’s backpacks. The program expects to serve more than 140 students every week.

