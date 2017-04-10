Victim of West Bloomfield fire identified

The Waushara County Sheriff’s Department re-ceived information from the Wisconsin Crime Lab that helped identify the body found by authorities on Sept. 20 following the West Bloomfield house fire on Sept. 19.

The victim, identified as Sean Kerry Bruechert, 62, resided at N1917 N. County Road A, Town of Bloomfield, according to Sheriff Jeff Nett in a release.

The West Bloomfield Fire Department and Poy Sippi Fire Department responded to a house fully engulfed in flames after a call was received by the Waushara County 911 Dispatch Center at 8:49 p.m. on Sept. 19.

The cause of death and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

There is no indication of foul play in this case, Nett stated in a follow-up release.