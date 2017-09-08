Veterans Memorial Park sign restored by Tri-County High School students

The sign at Veterans Memorial Park in Plainfield has a new look thanks to the combined efforts of park officials and the Tri-County School District. District Administrator Tony Marinack enlisted the help of Zet Engle’s high school landscaping class to fix up the area around the sign, and incoming senior, Yadira Ramirez (center), gave it a fresh paint job. Ramirez, a passionate art student, put in over 40 hours painting military seals and words with patriotic colors. Local veterans who took time to admire the finished project along with Ramirez on Aug. 8 were: John Roesener, Dan Erlandson, John Zouski, Joe Farago, Robert Sparks and Paul Gregersen.

