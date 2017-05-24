USPS carriers and donors donate 4,000 lbs. of food to local pantry

Waushara Food Pantry volunteers and customers recently received 4,000 lbs. of food from the United States Postal Service postal carriers and donors during their annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive.

The overwhelming genero-sity from the postal workers and residents resulted in a wide variety of canned fruits, meats and other items not usually found on the food pantry shelves.

Waushara residents facing difficult financial situations and food insecurity are invited to register at the Waushara Food Pantry, open Tuesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

