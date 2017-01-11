Upcoming events honoring veterans

Wautoma Rotary to host luncheon on Nov. 8: A Veterans Luncheon will be held Nov. 8, at Noon, at the WWII Memorial Building in Wautoma. The Wautoma Rotary wishes to invite any veteran who served in any branch of the armed forces, in peace or in wartime, to a free luncheon as a guest of the Rotary club. Spouses or domestic partners are included. A buffet lunch will be served at noon, with a speaker to follow. RSVPs are requested. Please email your number of attendees to wautomarotary@gmail.com or call (920) 787-3374. To all Veterans - we appreciate your service.

Parkside Middle School & American Legion to hold “Salute to Veterans” on Nov. 10: Parkside Middle School, along with the Wolman-Minskey American Legion Post 317 and the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 317, will sponsor a “Salute to Veterans” ceremony at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 10 in Parkside’s main gymnasium, 300 S. 16th Avenue, Wautoma. The program will include music from the Parkside Band and Choir, student and veteran speakers, and a time to honor each person who has served the United States in uniform. Veterans from every branch of service are invited to attend.

Trinity Lutheran to honor veterans on Nov. 11: Trinity Lutheran, LCMS in Wautoma will be honoring all Waushara County veterans during the annual Community Harvest Meal from 11 to 1:30 p.m. on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, in the lower level fellowship hall. The LWML of Trinity is sponsoring the event, and will be serving a turkey dinner with all the fixings. Trinity cooks will be preparing and serving roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, dressing, squash, assorted salads, dinner rolls, beverage, assorted desserts and more. The event will be a Good Will Offering with a suggested donation per person, however area veterans are invited to attend free of charge. Proceeds are designated to the Waushara County Veterans Commission Fund. In addition to the meal, there will be a prayer service at 2 p.m. There is an elevator available for those who need the assistance. Trinity, LCMS is located at 121 W. Elm Street, Wautoma.

Neshkoro to hold Veterans Day Celebration on Nov. 11: The Neshkoro V.F.W. Post 10892 and the American Legion Post 423 will host a special Veterans Day Service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Neshkoro Community Center, 114 E. Park Street, Neshkoro. Veterans from all branches of services are welcome to attend.

Poy Sippi Veterans Service set for Sunday, Nov. 12: Colonel Jeffrey L. Zust, Command Chaplain of the First Army at the Rock Island Arsenal, Rock Island, IL, will be the guest speaker for a special Veterans Day Observance service at First Lutheran Church of Poy Sippi at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12, followed by a luncheon in honor of all veterans. Chaplain Zust is a pastor of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America with 32 years of experience. He has served as a military chaplain for 30 years in reserve and active duty positions for both the Air Force and the Army, and is currently assigned as the First Army Command Chaplain at the Rock Island Arsenal.Veterans from the entire community are invited to be recognized and be a part of this special service. The day will feature restored military vehicles, a color guard, military honors and a solemn remembrance of all POW’s/MIA’s. For more information, contact Diane at First Lutheran Church, (920) 987-5314. The First Lutheran Church of Poy Sippi is located at W2314 Prospect Street, Poy Sippi.