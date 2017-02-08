Tykes in Training Contest to be held at Waushara County Fair on Aug. 18

People of all ages love to take part in Waushara County Fair and with the Tykes in Training Showmanship Contest there continues to be an opportunity for youth 4 to 8 years of age to participate. The opportunity to show a calf in the show ring will take place on Friday, Aug. 18, at 3 p.m.

The contest will be divided into two classes: Class 1 will be the Tykes in Training Showmanship Contest, youth ages 4 to 5 years old; Class 2 will be the Tykes in Training Showmanship Contest, ages 6 to 8 years old. The purpose of the classes is for the young participants to have a chance to show a dairy or a beef calf at the Waushara County Fair before they are eligible to exhibit in the Waushara County Fair.

Participants must supply their own calf and the calf must be under four months of age or born after April 18, 2017. The calves are to be brought to the fairgrounds the day of the contest and they are to be taken home after they have been shown.

