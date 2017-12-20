Two arrested in Adams County drug delivery homicide

Two Adams County area residents have been arrested in the overdose death of Kathleen Simms. These charges stem from the on-going death investigation of Simms. Krystyne Miller, 46, of Friendship, and Luis Cruz, 49, of Adams, face several charges in Adams County Circuit Court.

Medical personnel were dispatched to an address in the City of Adams on Dec. 6 for an unresponsive female, later identified as Kathleen Simms, according to a release from Adams County Sheriff Sam Wollen. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The ensuing investigation indicates Simms died of a heroin overdose, and the homicide charge alleges the defendants were involved in the delivery of heroin to Simms that contributed to her death.

A search warrant was conducted at the home of Cruz, where law enforcement located evidence related to the use, packaging and sale of drugs. Both defendants are in custody at this time.

The following charges are being requested with the Adams County District Attorney’s Office:

• Cruz: First Degree Reckless Homicide-Drug De-livery, Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place, Possession of THC with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Schedule IV Narcotic,

Possession of Schedule III Narcotic and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

• Miller: First Degree Reckless Homicide-Drug Delivery and Obstructing an Officer.

The Adams County She-riff’s Office and Adams Police Department were assisted at the scene by Life Star Ambulance and the Adams County Medical Examiner’s Office.

