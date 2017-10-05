Tropp to speak to Wild Rose Kiwanis on May 16

McComb/Bruchs Performing Arts Center Executive Director Josiah Tropp will be the guest speaker at the Wild Rose Kiwanis meeting on Tuesday, May 16. Tropp, who just completed his first year at the McComb/Bruchs Performing Arts Center in Wautoma, will share information about his degree in fine arts theater management and background having grown up in theater administration with his father and uncle in the industry. He is also excited to announce the 2017-18 performance schedule, with tickets going on sale in June.

