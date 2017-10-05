Trinity Lutheran’s Mother’s Day Brunch May 14

Trinity will be holding it’s second annual Mother’s Day Brunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Sunday, May 14, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 121 W. Elm St., Wautoma.

The menu includes omelets, French toast bake, sausage, ham, chicken, potatoes, vegetables, dinner rolls, dessert and beverages. All of proceeds will go to Meals for Me, a local organization that feeds individuals around the State of Wisconsin and helps those who face food insecurities. This event is a Good Will Offering with a suggested donation per meal.

Visitors are encouraged to use the carport entrance. Elevator accommodations are available for those in need to get to our lower level Fellowship Hall.

Thrivent Action Team dollars have been grated for this project.