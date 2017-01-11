Tri-County families Read Under the Stars on Oct. 20

The 2nd annual Reading Under the Stars literacy-themed event took place Oct. 20 at Tri-County School. Staff, students, and their families 4k-4th grade gathered around fire pits in their pajamas to roast marshmallows, make S’mores, eat hot dogs, and enjoy hot cocoa.

Once the sun set, staff read books to students by flashlight and pumpkins were handed out to every person. DJ Jacob Hansen played Halloween-themed music throughout the evening while families visited on chairs and blankets near the fire pits.

Generous donations from the Healthy Community/Healthy Youth and Flyte’s Family Fieldstones helped to make the annual event a success, with over 300 RSVP’s from students and their families.

