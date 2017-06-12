Thrivent Financial donates to Lights for Snipe

Katie Peterson, a representative from the Redgranite Advancement Association, recently accepted a $200 donation from Brian Getchius, FIC, of Thrivent Financial, Wautoma, for the upcoming Lights for Snipe Hometowne Holiday and Tree Lighting Celebration, which will be held on Dec. 9 in downtown Redgranite. The event, which begins at 9 a.m., will include a cookie walk, craft and vendor fair, horse drawn sleigh rides, pictures with Santa & Mrs. Claus and other children’s activities, with a portion of the horse drawn sleigh ride has been sponsored by Thrivent Financial. Many of the activities will be held at the Redgranite Lions Hall. The sleigh rides will begin at 3 p.m. at Willow Creek Park and tree lighting ceremony will start at 5 p.m. at Veterans Park at 5 p.m. For more information the event, visit www.redgranitewisconsin.com or visiting “Redgranite Advancement Association” on Facebook.

