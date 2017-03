The ThedaCare Medical Center in Wild Rose will host a Community Blood Drive from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Friday, March 10.

To make a donation appointment in advance, please email Rachel Mitchell at Rachel.Mitchell@thedacare.org or sign up online at www.communityblood.org, Sponsor Code: WS04.

ThedaCare Medical Cen-ter-Wild Rose is located at 601 Grove Ave., Wild Rose.