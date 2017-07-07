Swimmer drowns in Upper White River Mill Pond on July 7

Waushara County Sheriff Jeff Nett confirmed a 45-year-old Racine man died on Friday, July 7, while swimming in the Upper White River Mill Pond in the Town of Deerfield.

On Friday evening the Waushara County 911 Center received a call that Kevin Mauer was in the water at the Upper White River Mill Pond had not come back up, according to a release from Nett. Mauer was on a paddle board when he fell off and into the water without a personal flotation devie.

The Waushara County Sheriff's Office deputies and the Wautoma Fire Department and Dive Team responded to a location in the lake identified by witnesses, including his father who saw Mauer fall in. Two additional dive teams from Neshkoro and Princetonwere requested as well as assistance from the Waushara County Emergency Medical Services and a counselor from Waushara County Human Services for the family.

The search was halted by a severe strom for about 15 minutes. The victim was recovered by the dive team at 8:05 p.m., and the Waushara County Coronor pronounced the time of death at 8:30 p.m.

The victim had been in the area visiting a cottage with family. His name will be released on Saturday afternoon.

