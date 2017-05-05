String Bean Players auditions to be held May 21

The Central Wisconsin String Bean Players will be holding auditions for Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast, Jr.,” on May 21 at 3 p.m. in the Tri-County High School Cafeteria for students currently in grades 5-12.

“Beauty and the Beast, Jr.," will be presented through special arrangements with all authorized materials supplied by Music Theater International, 421 West 54th St., New York, NY. The music is by Alan Merken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, and book by Linda Woolverton.