State Representative Krug presents flags to Jesse Beers

On Nov. 28, 72nd State Assembly Representative Scott Krug stopped at the home of Wisconsin Army National Guard Specialist Jesse Beers to present him with a Wisconsin flag and U.S. flag that flew over the state capitol on Nov. 10, thanking him for his service. The 2015 Westfield High School graduate joined the Wisconsin Army National Guard four years ago and plans to serve for two more years. In turn, Specialist Beers presented Krug with his unit patch and his American flag patch that he wore when he was deployed to Florida on Sept. 11 to help with Hurricane Irma relief. Beers is a member of the Aco 2-127th INF 32nd IBLT of the Wisconsin Army National Guard. Beers’ parents, Bill and Paula, told Krug they were very honored he would take time out of his busy schedule to stop at their home to make the presentation to their son.

