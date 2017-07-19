Stake resigns as Waushara County Clerk

Waushara County Clerk Melanie Stake submitted her resignation to Waushara County Sheriff Jeff Nett on July 17 as required by §17.01(7) and §17.01(13) of the Wisconsin Statutes.

Stake stated in her resignation letter she will remain in her position until Sept. 29 at which time the Waushara County Board of Supervisors will need to appoint a new clerk to complete the remainder of her term expiring on Jan. 3, 2021.

Stake addressed the board regarding her resignation during their regular meeting held on July 18 at the Waushara County Courthouse, stating, “Although I really have a deep respect the office of the county clerk and I feel that it is a very important office I am going to move on and do some things I’ve always wanted to do.”

“I am a very reserved person, so a lot of people don’t know this about me, but I am a writer by trade and all throughout my life it has been my dream to pursue a writing career,” she added.

Stake went on to thank the board for the opportunity to serve recognizing Supervisors Mark Kerscherner and Everett Eckstein as the two who initially made the motion and a second to vote her in as county clerk six and a half years ago.

“I want to thank the board for this opportunity and your support,” she said. “I am sure I will be seeing you around and I will be here for a couple more months.”

In her letter of resignation, Stake stated the county board has the responsibility to appoint the next county clerk, but felt with “absolute certainty that there is no person better qualified or more competent to fill the vacancy than current Deputy County Clerk Megan Kapp.”

Following Stake’s statements and prior to his monthly report to the board, Administrator Robert Sivick thanked Stake for her service to the residents of Waushara County.

Stake was appointed as county clerk by the board in November 2010 and was elected to the position twice by Waushara County voters. Over the course of her career, Stake has worked more than 13 years serving the residents in the Waushara County Clerk’s Office.

