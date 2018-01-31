St. John’s Lutheran, Oxford, to host LWML Prayer Breakfast on Feb. 10

St. John’s Lutheran Church, LCMS will host the Zone 13 Prayer Breakfast on Saturday, Feb. 10. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. with the service starting at 9 a.m.

Pastor Brian Rohde of Trinity Lutheran, Wautoma, will lead the service with the theme “Living as God’s People”. The ingathering will be non-perishable foods to benefit the Marquette County Food Pantry. The public is welcome to attend.

Please RSVP to Melody Rodger at (608) 369-0058 by Feb. 4.

St. John’s Lutheran is located at 330 E. Vallette Street, Oxford.