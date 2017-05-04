Special Needs Prom set for May 20 at Camp LuWiSoMo

Waushara Industries, Camp LuWiSoMo and Moose Inn will host the 4th annual Special Needs Prom on May 20 at Camp LuWiSoMo, W5421 Aspen Rd., Wild Rose.

This particular prom is open to special needs people of all ages including those who attend; Waushara Industries Wautoma, Fox Rivers Industries Berlin, Diverse Options Ripon and Montello, Waupaca Industries, and ODC Wisconsin Rapids. However, attending one of these workshops is not required. All special needs people, their families, and friends are invited.

Doors will open at 5 p.m., dinner will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., followed by a dance from 7 to 10 p.m. Dinner tickets will need to be purchased in advance to assure that we have an accurate count. Wagon and limo rides will be provided during the dance at no charge if weather permits.

Tickets for the prom and dinner can be purchased in-person at Waushara Industries, located at 210 Chicago Rd, Wautoma. You may also order tickets by sending payment by mail to Waushara Industries, PO Box 590, Wautoma, WI 54982. Please include a self-address stamped envelope or inform us that you will pick up your tickets at the prom.

