Special Needs Halloween Costume Bash set for Oct. 31

The annual Tri-County Opportunity Halloween Costume Dance Bash for those with special needs from Waushara, Green Lake and Marquette Counties will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31, at the Redgranite Lions Club.

Johnny Diamond and Kenny B. from 102.3 The Bug will provide complimentary music.

Food and refreshments will be served throughout the evening and prizes will be awarded.

The Redgranite Lions Club is located at 145 Dearborn St., Redgranite.