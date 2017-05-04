Home

Sparky & Rhonda Rucker to perform

Wed, 04/05/2017 - 08:20 Waushara1

The Black Hawk Folk Society will present Sparky and Rhonda Rucker in concert at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 8. The Ruckers will bring a life-long love of music and 40 years professional experience to the stage. A dose of humor, history and tall tales all from two master story-tellers, woven together with a variety of old-time blues, slave songs, Appalachian music, spirituals, ballads, work songs, Civil War music, railroad songs and the original compositions. The family friendly concert will begin at 7 p.m. and will be preceded with a 6 p.m. potluck supper open to the public. General admission tickets for the concert will be sold at the door.

