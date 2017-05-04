Sheriff Nett reports one fatality in I-39 crash in Town of Coloma

Waushara County Sheriff Jeff Nett reported the fatality in the county following the March 28 car crash on I-39 in the Town of Coloma.

At 11:41 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28, the Waushara County 911 Dispatch received a call of a one-vehicle rollover crash on I-39 northbound, north of Highway 21, in the Town of Coloma.

The responding units found a single vehicle left the roadway and was resting on its roof, according to a press release from Nett. The vehicle had two occupants who had both been ejected.

A male driver identified, as Taylor J. Nolan of Wausau, was pronounced deceased on scene. A female passenger, identified as Hannah J. Rudolph of Medford, was transported by ambulance to St. Michael’s Hospital, Stevens Point.

The crash remains under investigation by the Coloma Police Department and Wisconsin State Patrol, who is assisting with a reconstruction of this incident.

The Coloma Fire Department responded along with the Waushara County Emergency Medical Services and Waushara County Sheriff’s Office.



