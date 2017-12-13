Shelmet reports bomb threat on Dec. 12

The Waushara County 911 Dispatch Center received a call at 8:37 p.m. on Tuesday, Deec.12, from a Village of Wild Rose business reporting a bomb threat.

First responders arrived at Shelmet Manufacturing, 550 County Road GH, and began to evacuate two nearby homes as well as Rosemore Village, a residential care facility, according to Sheriff Jeff Nett. The residents who were displaced were offered shelter at Wild Rose High School and ThedaCare Regional Center-Wild Rose.

The employees at Shelmet had already been removed from the building and were sent home by the time first responders arrived. A search of the factory was conducted by law enforcement and nothing suspicious was located, according to Nett. Business management was allowed back in the building at 12:10 a.m.

The following agencies assisted in the response: the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office, Wild Rose Police Department, Wild Rose Fire Department, Saxeville Fire Department, Plainfield Police Department, Redgranite Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Waushara County Emergency Medical Services, Waushara County Highway Department and the Wild Rose School District.

The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the threat call.