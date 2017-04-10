Scarecrows take over Neshkoro Oct. 14

The 8th annual Neshkoro Scarecrow Festival, sponsored by the Neshkoro Enhancement Committee, will kick off the fall season from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 14 at River’s Edge Park in downtown Neshkoro.

Throughout the day, festivalgoers can take part in the scarecrow-judging contest, listen to live music at the gazebo and take a wagon ride. Visitors can also visit Main Street where vendors, a petting zoo, face painting food and games will be provided. Pumpkin catapulting will also be taking place one block west of Main Street near the boat landing on the White River from 10 a.m. to noon.

The public is welcome to enter the Scarecrow Contest, which will feature three categories this year, including Families/Individuals; Children/School and Kids Groups; and Businesses/Organizations and Clubs.

