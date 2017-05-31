Samsel Ltd. to hold chainsaw safety class on June 10

Samsel Ltd. will hold Level 2 chain saw safety class on Saturday, June 10, at the Samsel Tree Farm located at W10464 Beechnut Drive, Hancock.

Class sizes are limited to 12 students and each class will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Level 1 is required before you take Level 2 training since Level 2 builds on what you learned in Level 1, plus basic maintenance is added. Directional feeling and safety continued to be emphasized.

Students interested in taking the classes should bring their own lunch, personal protective equipment, including chaps, hard hat, and gloves, and their own chainsaw. If you do not have a chainsaw, you may use the instructor’s saw.

