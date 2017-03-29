Relay For Life Kicks-off on April 3

The American Cancer Society’s annual Relay For Life of Waushara County will officially kick off the fundraising season at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, April 3, at CAPsell Building, Conference Room A, in downtown Wautoma.

To learn how you can take action to help move us one step closer to a world free from the pain and suffering of cancer, visit www.RelayForLife.org/wausharawi or contact Wendy Staven at (715) 459-1878 or wendy.staven@cancer.org.

Fundraising for your Relay For Life event supports the American Cancer Society’s mission to prevent cancer, save lives and diminish suffering from the disease.

