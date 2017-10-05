Registration underway for FVTC summer classes

Quilting Class:

On Monday and Wed-nesday from 8 a.m. to noon on June 5, 7, 12, and 14 there will be a Quilting Class at Fox Valley Technical College in Wautoma.

This class will provide students the option to make one of four different projects, and focuses on the basic techniques for designing and creating quilts. Students will also learn how to read quilt patterns and to measure, piece and machine sew a quilt. Specific techniques for enhancing the quality of the quilting are included.

CPR and First Aid:

The CPR and First Aid classes will be held at Theda-Care Medical Center-Wild Rose, with the First Aid Seminar held Tuesday, June 13, from 5 to 8 p.m.

The CPR-Heartsaver AED First Aid will also be held on June 13 from 5 to 10 p.m., whiel the AHA BLS Provider CPR and Provider Update will be held on July 11 from 5 to 9 p.m.

Math and Computer Labs:

Flexible Math Labs will be held on Monday and Wednesday evenings, specializing in College Mathematics, College Technical Math, Industrial Maintenance Math.

The computer lab will be open on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons from 1 to 5 p.m. This is an open lab time for students to have access to computers, printers, Internet and instructor assistance. Office and Computer Skill Labs will be offered also, which include Microsoft Office 2016 (Word, Excel PowerPoint, and Access) as well as keyboarding.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.