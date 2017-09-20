Registration now open for Fall Hunter Education in Redgranite

The Wautoma Area Hunter Education instructors still have open openings for the next Hunter Education course beginning on Nov. 2 at the A&D Machine Shop, 1010 Industrial Park Drive, Redgranite.

To purchase a hunting license in Wisconsin, anyone born on or after January 1, 1973 must have completed a hunter education course. The course consists of three sessions, with courses materials for the class distributed to registered students from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 21 at Dairy Queen, Wautoma.

The first class will follow the registration activities, while the remaining classes are scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 2, Friday, Nov. 3, from 6 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 4, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Complete attendance is a requirement, and there is a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources course fee that will be collected on Oct. 21. All students under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian at registration.

To pre-register for the class, visit www.gowild.wi.gov, select the ‘Education’ tab/Everyone/Safety classes.

