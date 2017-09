Winners of the Civic Division in the 2017 Redgranite Labor Day Parade included; 1st - ZOR Mavericks; 2nd - Loyal 4-H; and 3rd - Wautoma High School Marching Band.

Open Division: 1st - Garlon Peterson with Guy representing Mt. Morris Holden Lutheran Church; 2nd - Don Wegenke; 3rd -Operating Engineers Local 139.

Community Division: 1st - Bethel Homes; 2nd- Preston Place Assisted Living; 3rd Place - Redgranite Fire District.